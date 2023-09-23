Fund For Elimination Of Armed Aggression Consequences Financing Restoration Of 62 Objects In Kharkiv Region

"Restoration of infrastructure damaged by the enemy remains one of our main tasks. This year, more than UAH 1 billion has been allocated from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for the restoration of Kharkiv region," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As noted, 62 infrastructure objects are currently being restored in the region with these funds. Priority is given to housing stock and social infrastructure facilities. In particular, apartment blocks are being restored in Derhachi, Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv and other towns and villages of the region. Six projects are already at the final stage – three apartment blocks in Staryi Saltiv and three in Derhachi.

According to Syniehubov, work on the restoration of eight healthcare facilities, four educational institutions and two administrative buildings is also ongoing. These are the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, the Primary Health Care Center in Derhachi, as well as outpatient facilities, schools, and administrative buildings in Staryi Saltiv, Ruska Lozova, Chuhuiv, and other settlements.