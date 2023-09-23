Foreign Worker Killed, Jordanian Injured In Sewer Trench Collapse

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sept 23 (Petra) -- A foreign worker died and another Jordanian was hurt on Saturday in the collapse of a drainage trench in Al Husn near Irbid.
Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum told Petra that the two workers were trapped in the two-meter deep trench, when it caved in burying them under the soil.
Civil defense crews rushed to the sewer worksite, pulled the men out and rished the expatriate worker to the Prince Rashid Military Hospital, where he was proclaimed dead on arrival. The other worker was admitted to the Princess Basma Educational Hospital, where he was listed in a moderate condition.
MENAFN23092023000117011021ID1107125706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.