Jordan Picked Headquarters Of Arab Center For Renewable Energy-AREC

Amman, Sep. 23 (Petra) - The Eighth Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency approved Jordan as the headquarters of the Arab Center for Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles and Smart Grids to unify regulatory legislation and instructions, which were launched at conclusion of its activities in Jordan recently that simulates bodies operating in the European Union.
According to a statement issued by the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) Saturday, the forum's decision to pick Amman as the center's headquarters came due to Jordan's "accumulated" expertise in qualifying trained technical personnel, classifying companies and institutions operating in the sector, and being the connection point and investment gateway for all Arab countries.
On the forum's axes, AREC's Secretary General, Mohammad Ta'ani, said the forum focused on importance of Jordan being a "vital" center for investment, smart grids, green hydrogen and sustainability, and an "important" hub for energy transfer among countries of the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa.
