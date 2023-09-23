Jordan's First Cyber Security Summit To Kick Off Next Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 23 (Petra) -National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), in partnership with Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), will organize Jordan's first Cyber Security Summit 2023 in the capital, Amman, next Monday.
According to an Intaj statement on Saturday, the summit will discuss issues on cyber policies and strategies, cooperation mechanisms to confront international cyber risks and threats that countries and societies face, and learn about countries' related expertise and progress in achieving cyber security and digital safety.
Officials and personalities from government institutions from various sectors will participate in the summit, in addition to Jordanian, regional and international companies specialized in the cybersecurity field and companies operating in other sectors whose operations require avoiding cyber risks, primarily financial companies and banks.
NCSC head, Bassam Maharmeh, said this summit is being held in "exceptional" circumstances that the region and the world are witnessing in terms of growing cyber risks and their increasing financial, social and political costs.
He also noted this summit is an "important" platform for joint dialogue and cooperation regionally and globally.
The summit, he noted, aims to make Jordan a "distinguished" regional center in cybersecurity issues, as the Kingdom has "sufficient" qualifications to achieve this goal, represented by its human capabilities, academic institutions, industrial sectors, and pioneering institutions.
For his part, Intaj CEO, Nidal Bitar, said the summit will see participation of some 400 to 450 leaders from various sectors, primarily financial sector, insurance industry, and vital sectors,mainly water, electricity, and telecommunications companies.
Bitar noted the summit will witness 23 discussion sessions and workshops that will cover multiple topics, primarily global cybersecurity market, cloud security solutions, and protection from viruses and malware.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait are participating in the summit, to discuss local and international legal issues on data protection and significant impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity.
