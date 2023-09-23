Secretary Blinken’S Meeting With West African Partners On The Situation In Niger

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with representatives from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states, Mauritania, and the ECOWAS Commission to discuss the complex political crisis in Niger.

He thanked ECOWAS for leading efforts to bring about a solution that preserves constitutional order in Niger.

Partners were united in their position that the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland in Niger must release President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and all those unlawfully detained.



The Secretary outlined the steps the United States has taken to support ECOWAS pressure on the CNSP to restore democracy, including restricting more than $600 million in security and development assistance, and suspending Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compacts. He conveyed appreciation for ECOWAS's strong defense of democracy in West Africa.