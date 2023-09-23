Patriot Mobile Unveils Folds Of Honor Car Hood

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas – Patriot Mobile's donated Folds of Honor car hood is being unveiled at this weekend's Texas Motor
Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race.
Furthering the company's commitment to America's military and first responders, Patriot Mobile is donating the hood
design for their sponsored number 15 car to Folds of Honor .
“This car is absolutely gorgeous, and we are excited to help promote the work of Folds of Honor, that has provided over
44,000 life-changing educational scholarships to children and spouses of Americas fallen or disabled heroes,' said Patriot
Mobile CEO, Glenn Story.“The large majority of race fans are freedom loving Americans, just like us, and we can't wait to
hang out with everyone this weekend, so come see us in the Fan Zone.”
The Patriot Mobile Fan Zone booth is located near Gate 8. Go visit the Patriot Mobile team for fun prizes and giveaways
including race themed patriotic t-shirts, phone chargers, fans to keep you cool and more playoff weekend necessities.
The Patriot Mobile booth has great shade and an oversize phone charging station.
Earlier this year, Patriot Mobile announced its sponsorship of Rick Ware Racing and veteran NASCAR driver JJ Yeley. In
July, Patriot Mobile donated the hood to the movie“Sound of Freedom” for both the Atlanta and Pocono races to bring
awareness to the human trafficking crisis. JJ Yeley and Rick Ware Racing are excited to partner with Patriot Mobile to
bring awareness to these important causes.
Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney , the Folds of Honor organization has provided more than 44,000 life-changing
educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military. In 2022, that mission
expanded to support families of America's first responders as well.
Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans
a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks
and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support
organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving:
First Amendment Second Amendment Sanctity of Life Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes
Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God
always.
