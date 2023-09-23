Connected Commercial Aircraft Market | Recent Trends, Market Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis

Allied Market Research_Logo

Connected Commercial Aircraft Market by Type, Frequency Band , Connectivity , and Aircraft Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The revolution has arrived in aviation industry in the form of connected aircrafts. Connected aircraft helps in improving fleet management, airline operations, aircraft turnaround time, flight safety, passenger experience, and costs. Connected aircraft concept allows the airline passengers to surf the internet at 30000 feet. Moreover, the concept of connected aircraft may boost the operational efficiency of the aircraft and can also improve communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) for air traffic management. Airframe manufacturing companies are also entering into connected aircraft business. For instance, Boeing is working on the possibility of offering satellite based In-flight Connectivity system (IFC) on its aircrafts such as 737s, 777s, and 787s.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

.Due to COVID-19 situation, the satellite launch plans of connected aircraft industries have taken a hit since major space agencies have postponed their schedule, which is directly affecting the growth of the connected commercial aircraft market companies.

.The demand of connected commercial aircraft systems is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

.Airline companies share prices have fallen up to 25% since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, which may restrict companies to upgrade or improve their connected aircraft system. In such situation, connected commercial aircraft market can be adversely affected.

.Due to restrictions on travel worldwide, cancellation of airplane order may also be witnessed in near future by the airline companies which may affect the connected commercial aircraft market.

.There will be a significant rise in demand for connected commercial aircraft market post COVID-19, as the previous imposed restrictions has been started to loosen up across the globe.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Focus on flight safety, growing demand of internet connectivity by passengers, and increasing procurement of new generation aircraft are the factors which drive the connected aircraft market. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries and cyber security concerns are hampering the growth of the market. Contrarily, upgradation of plans of military aircrafts from several countries may generate new possibilities in connected aircraft market.

Growth in demand of internet connectivity by passengers

Passengers demand high speed internet during their journey in aircraft. For meeting the needs of customers, aviation industries & operators are working on providing satellite-based connectivity solutions to the passengers. For instance, in April 2018, Honeywell Aerospace (an aircraft engine & avionics manufacturing company, headquartered in Arizona, USA) has announced that it has installed Jetwave satellite communications hardware in 25 business jets. Moreover, such systems provide the fastest possible internet connections during the flight hours. Hence, demand in connected aircraft market is expected to increase in upcoming time owing to the increase in demand of internet connectivity by passengers. Therefore, growing demand of internet connectivity by passengers is driving the growth of the global connected commercial aircraft market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the connected commercial aircraft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global connected commercial aircraft market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global connected commercial aircraft market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed analysis on global connected commercial aircraft market based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the connected commercial aircraft market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the global connected commercial aircraft market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.BAE Systems

.Honeywell International Inc

.Cobham Limited

.Thales Group

.Airbus S.A.S.

.Inmarsat Global Limited

.Viasat Inc.

.Panasonic Avionics Corporation

.GOGO LLC.

.Global Eagle

