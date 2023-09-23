Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $2.12 (2.14 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $101.16 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $102.25 per barrel, and the minimum was $99.97 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $100.17 per barrel, which is $2.01 (2.05 percent) more than last week. The maximum price was $101.32 per barrel, and the minimum price was $98.91 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $2.03 (2.53 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.06 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $83.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $81.22 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $1.66 (1.77 percent) and amounted to $95.51 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $96.87 per barrel, and the minimum was $94.23 per barrel.