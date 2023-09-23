Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Discuss Possibilities Of Expanding Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan discussed in detail the progress of the implementation
of current joint projects and agreements, as well as the
possibilities of expanding bilateral trade, economics, transport,
logistics, and interregional cooperation, Trend reports.
During the meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and
Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and Minister of Trade and
Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev on September 22, both
sides noted the positive dynamics of the growth of trade turnover
between the two countries.
In particular, the ministers stressed additional opportunities
to increase mutual trade turnover to $10 billion in the coming
years due to mutual supplies of food, textiles, automobiles,
electrical equipment, ferrous metals, oil, and gas products. A
joint foreign trade company created in the spring of 2023, having
already exported products totaling $1.3 million during its
operation, is designed to contribute to this.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed on the format of
further cooperation on the implementation of the agreements reached
and the defined new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Meanwhile, 7 trade contracts and 24 joint investment agreements
signed during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym
Jomart Tokaev, to Uzbekistan in December 2022 are currently being
implemented.
Over the past 6 years, the volume of trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has grown by almost 2.5 times and
amounted to $4.6 billion in 2022, which is an increase of 17.8
percent compared to the figure for 2021 ($3.9 billion). In this
context, the parties set out the tasks of further increasing the
volume and expanding mutual trade.
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.