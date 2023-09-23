National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Murom-M System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Odesa National Guard unit used a kamikaze drone to destroy a Russian Murom-M surveillance system placed on a tower for greater productivity.
"The enemy's 'eyes' have been destroyed with the help of a kamikaze drone," the Defense Forces of South of Ukraine posted on Telegram and published a corresponding video. Read also: Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to 275,460
This is already the third Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system destroyed by fighters of the 11th Brigade of the Southern Operational Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine in two months.
