Azerbaijan Expects Armenians In Karabakh To Fulfill All Obligations - President's Rep For Special Assignments


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Azerbaijani Government expects the Armenians in Karabakh to fulfill all their obligations, first of all, disbanding the armed groups and laying down their arms, and withdraw the remaining Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told BBC radio, Trend reports.

