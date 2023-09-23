Azerbaijan Expects Armenians In Karabakh To Fulfill All Obligations - President's Rep For Special Assignments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Azerbaijani
Government expects the Armenians in Karabakh to fulfill all their
obligations, first of all, disbanding the armed groups and laying
down their arms, and withdraw the remaining Armenian armed forces
from Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, the representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov told BBC radio, Trend reports.
Will be updated
