Saturday, 23 September 2023 02:26 GMT

Armenian Residents Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Be Provided With Electricity, Heat - Official


9/23/2023 6:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh will be provided with electricity and heat, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told BBC radio, Trend reports.

Will be updated

