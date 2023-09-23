Fake Domains Detected, Similar To Those Of Azerbaijani State Institutions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Fake domains
similar to domains of 52 state institutions of Azerbaijan were
detected in the first half of this year, head of the State Service
for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov
said at the II summit of IT-heads of state agencies held in Baku,
Trend reports.
"These domains have already been detected by special means of
cyber-intelligence during registration. Together with the relevant
state bodies we have blocked them throughout the country," he
emphasized.
He noted that blocking them also means blocking hundreds and
thousands of cyberattacks at the preparation stage.
Will be updated
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.