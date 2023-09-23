Saturday, 23 September 2023 12:52 GMT

Fake Domains Detected, Similar To Those Of Azerbaijani State Institutions


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Fake domains similar to domains of 52 state institutions of Azerbaijan were detected in the first half of this year, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said at the II summit of IT-heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.

"These domains have already been detected by special means of cyber-intelligence during registration. Together with the relevant state bodies we have blocked them throughout the country," he emphasized.

He noted that blocking them also means blocking hundreds and thousands of cyberattacks at the preparation stage.

