Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement With Türkiye To Streamline Customs Control Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On the
ratification of the agreement between the government of the
Republic of Kazakhstan and the government of the Republic of
Türkiye on the organization of information exchange and
simplification of customs control procedures", Trend reports.
The law is aimed at increasing the efficiency and reducing the
time required for customs control through the electronic exchange
of information on goods and vehicles moving between the two
countries.
The implementation of this law will increase the level of
cooperation between the parties in order to protect economic and
public interests, as well as simplify and optimize customs control
procedures, which in turn will significantly increase the amount of
revenue from customs and tax payments.
Türkiye is one of the main trade and economic partners of
Kazakhstan and ranks 3rd in trade with the Republic of Kazakhstan
(excluding EAEU member states).
From 2010 to 2022, trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan
and Türkiye strengthened 3.4 times, reaching $6.3 billion. The main
growth occurred in the last two years, almost doubling since
2020.
In the structure of trade with Türkiye, about 75 percent is
occupied by exports from Kazakhstan - $4.8 billion, where the main
goods are oil and oil products, copper, zinc, aluminum, lead,
etc.
