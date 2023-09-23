Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement With Türkiye To Streamline Customs Control Operations

The law is aimed at increasing the efficiency and reducing the time required for customs control through the electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles moving between the two countries.

The implementation of this law will increase the level of cooperation between the parties in order to protect economic and public interests, as well as simplify and optimize customs control procedures, which in turn will significantly increase the amount of revenue from customs and tax payments.

Türkiye is one of the main trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan and ranks 3rd in trade with the Republic of Kazakhstan (excluding EAEU member states).

From 2010 to 2022, trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye strengthened 3.4 times, reaching $6.3 billion. The main growth occurred in the last two years, almost doubling since 2020.

In the structure of trade with Türkiye, about 75 percent is occupied by exports from Kazakhstan - $4.8 billion, where the main goods are oil and oil products, copper, zinc, aluminum, lead, etc.