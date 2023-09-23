UN To Inaugurate Its First Central Asian Office For Project Services In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. The United
Nations will establish its first Central Asian Office for Project
Services in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between Uzbek Minister of
Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and UN Deputy Secretary-General
and Executive Director of the UN Office of Project Services Jorge
Moreira da Silva.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expanding
cooperation through the implementation of joint projects in the
fields of education, health, and environmental protection.
The meeting resulted in the signing of an agreement on the
establishment of the first UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS)
in Central Asia, which will serve to enrich ties between the
participants and expand cooperation in the implementation of the
Uzbekistan 2030 reform strategy and the Sustainable Development
Goals of the country.
Uzbekistan has reached an extraordinary level of collaboration
with the United Nations in recent years, as approximately 140 joint
initiatives and schemes are currently in progress. Moreover, six
resolutions have been passed by the UN General Assembly with
Uzbekistan's initiative, and a trust fund aimed at providing social
assistance to the inhabitants of the Aral Sea region is actively
functioning.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and the UN cooperated on a project
to reduce the negative impact of the severe environmental situation
in the Aral Sea region. In total, within the framework of the
priority areas of the UN Trust Fund, more than $16 million has been
allocated for the realization of seven projects in the Beruniy,
Takhtakupyr, Bozataw, Kungrad, and Muynak districts of the
Karakalpakstan region and the city of Nukus in Uzbekistan.
