Azerbaijan To Inaugurate Cyber Security Competition


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. For the first time in Azerbaijan, cyber security competitions will be held in October this year, uniting teams from the spheres of state security, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure, as well as the banking sphere, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Summit of IT heads of state institutions held in Azerbaijan's Baku.

According to him, 20 teams representing various sectors will participate in the upcoming final stage, demonstrating the highest level of skills and expertise in the field of cyber security.

"This competition, part of an initiative to strengthen information security in the country, is designed to promote and improve the cyber defense of important sectors of the state. Participating teams will be required to secure virtual information systems in a competition that will be conducted by simulating cyber attacks. This event represents an important step toward securing critical information systems," Mammadov noted.

