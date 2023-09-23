Azerbaijan To Inaugurate Cyber Security Competition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. For the first
time in Azerbaijan, cyber security competitions will be held in
October this year, uniting teams from the spheres of state
security, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure, as well
as the banking sphere, head of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Summit of IT heads of state institutions held
in Azerbaijan's Baku.
According to him, 20 teams representing various sectors will
participate in the upcoming final stage, demonstrating the highest
level of skills and expertise in the field of cyber security.
"This competition, part of an initiative to strengthen
information security in the country, is designed to promote and
improve the cyber defense of important sectors of the state.
Participating teams will be required to secure virtual information
systems in a competition that will be conducted by simulating cyber
attacks. This event represents an important step toward securing
critical information systems," Mammadov noted.
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.