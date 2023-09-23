Armenian Media Airing Fake“Azerbaijani Army Strike On Peacekeepers' Warehouse” (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenian media
sources are spreading outright misinformation about the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces' "attack on an ammunition depot of Russian
peacekeepers [temporarily stationed under the trilateral statement
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.
The footage released by the sources clearly shows that there can
be no talk of an explosion at a large ammunition depot since
attacks on such objects cause much larger explosions and fires.
Apparently, this is footage of an attack on the positions of
Armenian illegal armed formations [which haven't been withdrawn
from Karabakh, contrary to the trilateral statement], which often
deliberately placed their targets not far from the positions of the
peacekeepers in order to have additional cover.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the
representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same
time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of
foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously.
In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems
of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical
service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in
the near future.
MENAFN23092023000187011040ID1107125230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.