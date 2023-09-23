Russians Hit Kherson Region 119 Times In Past Day, Killing Civilian

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 119 strikes, firing 598 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, anti-tank systems, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 25 shells on the city of Kherson," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As noted, the Russian military hit the residential neighborhoods of settlements, healthcare and educational institutions, an invincibility point, the territory of an elevator in Beryslav district; educational institutions, critical infrastructure objects, and a penitentiary institution in Kherson district.

One person was killed and three more people were injured due to Russian aggression.

As reported, on the morning of September 21, the Russians struck the residential neighborhoods of Kherson city, killing a 25-year-old man.