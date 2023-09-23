Russia Deploys Missile Carrier With Eight Kalibrs To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, Russia deployed four ships to the Black Sea for combat duty, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov and one ship in the Mediterranean. There are no missile carriers.
Read also: Ukrainian aviation 17 times strikes Russian targets, including Black Sea Fleet HQ
As reported, as of 8:00 a.m. on September 23, Russia had five ships on alert in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers.
