Russia Deploys Missile Carrier With Eight Kalibrs To Black Sea


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, Russia deployed four ships to the Black Sea for combat duty, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov and one ship in the Mediterranean. There are no missile carriers.

As reported, as of 8:00 a.m. on September 23, Russia had five ships on alert in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers.

