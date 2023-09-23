Enemy Strikes 27 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region, Killing A Woman

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 86 strikes on 27 settlements. An 82-year-old resident of Orikhiv was killed in artillery fire," Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko posted on Telegram .

Four MLRS attacks were launched on Mali Shcherbaky and Lukyanivske, five UAV attacks – on Myrivka, Petrivske, Novoandriyivka and Bilohirya, a missile attack was launched on Yurkivka. The enemy also hit Robotyne and Orikhiv with four aviation projectiles.

In addition, the territory of Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatky, as well as other towns and villages in the line of fire, came under 72 artillery strikes.

Twenty-eight reports on the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were filed, Malashko added.

Photos: Yuriy Malashko/Telegram