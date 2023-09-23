Russian Troops Fire Eight Times On Border Of Chernihiv And Sumy Regions Overnight

This was reported on Telegram by the Operational Command North, Ukrinform reported.

"Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, eight attacks (53 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted during the day," the report says.

In the Chernihiv region, the invaders attacked three settlements. In particular, nine hits were recorded in the village of Prohres of the Semenivka community, allegedly from cannon artillery. In Yanzhulivka, 18 hits were recorded, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar. The shelling caused a fire in an outbuilding and two residential buildings.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Hremyach came under hostile fire - four hits, probably from cannon artillery.

In the Sumy region, the Russian army attacked four localities. Seven enemy hits were recorded in Simeikyne, in the Konotop district, allegedly from a 120-millimeter mortar.

The rest of the attacked settlements are located in the Shostka district. Shalyhyne - five hits, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar, Novovasylivka - six hits, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar, Marchykhyna Buda - four hits, allegedly from cannon artillery.

As reported, at night on September 23, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in the Ukrainian sky.