UN Member-States Adopt Political Declaration On Fighting Tuberculosis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- United Nations Member States have adopted the Political Declaration of the High-Level Meeting (HLM) on the Fight Against Tuberculosis.
In a speech during the meeting late Friday, UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said the declaration aims to end Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, through civil society and government efforts.
"I rely on you to inspire political commitments driven by science, equity and inclusion. I encourage you to use today's platform to send a clear and united message. Together - up at the top - we can end TB," he said.
The Declaration contains the most ambitious targets to date in the fight against TB. If countries follow through on their commitments, it will put the world on track to provide life-saving treatment for 45 million people between 2023 and 2027. (end)
