Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up USD 1.06 At USD 97.14

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 1.06 to reach USD 97.14 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 96.08 on Thursday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil went down three cents to reach USD 93.27 pb, while West Texas crude went down 40 cents to stand at USD 90.03. (end)
