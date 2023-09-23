Union Atlas Launched To Facilitate Information Exchange Between Local Authorities, Institutions

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Federal Geographic Information Centre has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Union Atlas in the UAE. The project aims to ensure the availability of reliable geospatial and statistical information to all members of society, and federal, governmental and private entities in vital sectors in the UAE, strengthening the country's leading position as a vital economic centre.

The Union Atlas provides an integrated database which enables entities to conduct scientific research and studies related to social, economic, and geographical fields. It also facilitates the process of exchanging information between various authorities to enhance their operational performance, thereby driving the UAE's comprehensive development.

Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Thani Al-Romaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Geographic Information Centre, said,“The Union Atlas is one of the highly innovative and transformational projects that was launched with the aim of providing interactive maps, reliable and updated data, and performance indicators that enhance the business growth of various vital sectors. The project will significantly contribute to consolidating the UAE's position as a global economic centre over the coming decades.

“The launch of this project by the Centre seeks to provide an integrated database that includes all reliable geospatial and statistical information. In doing so, the Centre aims to enhance operations and support future planning for various government and private entities, as well as vital sectors in the UAE, to support our wise leadership's efforts to achieve comprehensive development,” he added.

Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC), said,“The launch of this significant national project comes in line with our commitment to strengthening the UAE's leading position in the field of geographic and geospatial data. The Union Atlas will serve as an integrated platform that empowers all stakeholders in the public and private sectors in the UAE by providing them with geospatial information to be utilised in planning, research studies, and the implementation of major initiatives and projects. It will also play a key role in facilitating the exchange and integration of spatial data between entities to elevate their performance. In doing so, the Union Atlas will contribute to enhancing the UAE's competitiveness and leading position in various economic indicators and strengthen its global position in economic, social and environmental development areas.”

“The Centre is keen to continue launching projects that aim to strengthen the position of the geospatial information sector, which serves as a major strategic pillar in the UAE's sustainable development," he added.

Anwaar Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the Geospatial Governance Sector at the Federal Geographic Information Centre, said,“The launch of this project, which is the first of its kind in the UAE, reflects our commitment to supporting national efforts for strengthening the country's leading global position in various fields. The Union Atlas will provide an advanced platform that encompasses all geospatial and statistical information, supporting various government and private entities in conducting scientific research. It will also promote the growth of vital sectors' operations, including education, culture, and health, and develop a solid infrastructure which contributes to achieving the UAE's strategies for driving digital transformation.”

“The Centre reaffirms its commitment to launching innovative and transformational projects and building bridges of cooperation with various federal and government entities. In doing so, we achieve the vision of our wise leadership to consolidate the UAE's position as a vital and competitive economic centre,” she added.

The Union Atlas is one of the transformational projects within the performance agreements for federal government entities for 2022, which were signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Performance agreements represent special projects that will help usher the UAE into the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects, meanwhile, are characterised by their ability to achieve significant impact across all sectors within short periods, ensuring the application of the new government work methodology for the UAE Government.

The Union Atlas will contribute to supporting innovation and scientific research in the UAE through interactive maps, reliable data, and world-class performance indicators that cement the UAE's achievements across 13 sectors.