UAE Leaders Congratulate Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques On National Day

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2022 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, have sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 93rd National Day.

The UAE leaders also dispatched similar messages to Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the occasion.

