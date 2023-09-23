Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Integrates With Levana Protocol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 23, 2023.
OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Integrates with Levana Protocol
The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Levana, a protocol that allows users access to innovative fully collateralized perpetual swaps that maximize leverage and returns through advanced risk management tools and shared values of decentralization. This collaboration aligns with OKX and Levana's commitment to advancing decentralized finance in a secure and managed way.
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
MENAFN23092023004107003653ID1107125145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.