Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Integrates With Levana Protocol

OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Integrates with Levana Protocol

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Levana, a protocol that allows users access to innovative fully collateralized perpetual swaps that maximize leverage and returns through advanced risk management tools and shared values of decentralization. This collaboration aligns with OKX and Levana's commitment to advancing decentralized finance in a secure and managed way.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.