New Batch Of Experts Takes Oath At Ministry Of Justice

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of experts took the legal oath at the Ministry of Justice as accredited experts before the judicial authorities in Qatar, in accordance with the regulations set forth in the law No. (16) of 2017, regularizing expertise works.

The registration certificate was handed over to the experts to embark on discharging their duties after they were registered in the rosters of experts at the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including accounting, electrical engineering, and Classic vehicle evaluation.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Minister's Office Ahmed Hassan Al Kuwari said the Ministry of Justice is fully preparing and qualifying national cadres and expertise and works to attract rare experts to enhance the efficiency of judicial entities.

He pointed out that the Ministry is also working to provide the necessary technical expertise in various fields and specializations, in order to achieve the goals that the Ministry of Justice seeks to achieve for the legal system by providing expertise that keeps pace with the comprehensive renaissance that the country is witnessing in all fields and in a way that contributes to the consolidation of justice.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the national cadre of experts, the Ministry of Justice is currently working to increase the number of experts and diversify their areas of expertise, especially accurate and rare technical expertise.

Experts are being prepared and qualified to practice the profession through integrated training programmes that applicants receive to practice the profession before taking the legal oath within regular courses at the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies.

These programmes aim to educate applicants about the rules for practicing the profession of experts by reviewing the provisions related to the conditions for registration in the experts' roster, clarifying the legal obligations related to practicing the profession of experts, and taking note of the rules for complaining against the expert and disciplinary accountability.

The programmes also deal with the provisions regulating the registration of experts, the controls for practicing expert work, and the rules for performing and executing expert work in the Code of Criminal Procedure.