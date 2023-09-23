Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of Ldcs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated yesterday in the annual ministerial meeting of the least developed countries, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Al Muraikhi also participated in the informal ministerial meeting of Foreign Ministers of Member States of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
