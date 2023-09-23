Demi Lovato Makes SHOCKING Claim About Ufos And Aliens; Know Details

ALSO READ: Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

Lovato chuckled and replied to Stern, "I do not know. I can not fathom that we are the only life in the universe." To which Stern questioned her, "Have you met aliens personally." Lovato replied, "No, I have not." Stern quipped her, "Do you think the word alien is offensive to extraterrestrials?."

Demi Lovato replied, "Okay, here is the thing about that: someone who is an expert in this field told me. In an interview, people were like, Oh my god! She is being sensitive. I am like, No, that's what I got told." Stern then told her she was a sensitive woman because she got genuinely concerned about how extraterrestrials would feel about calling them aliens.

To which Lovato laughed and said, "No, I call them aliens." He further questioned her if she thought that the government was hiding evidence. Lovato then claimed that she had seen a UFO; she said, "Yes, I have not seen aliens per se. But I have witnessed UFOs. I have seen many UFOs." Howard then asked her where she saw the UFO. Lovato revealed she would meditate for some time in a place with a higher frequency, and she would look up and see this orb of light. She also said she did it on her birthday one year.

