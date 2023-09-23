Biryani Lovers: 7 Types Of Biryani Famous In South India

South India is known for its diverse and flavorful cuisine, and several regional variations of biryani are popular in the southern states.



While Hyderabad is in South India, it is famed for its Hyderabadi biryani. This biryani is made of Basmati rice, delicate chicken or mutton, and fragrant spices.



From the Chettinad region of TN, Chettinad biryani is famous for its robust and fiery flavours. It features chicken or mutton, black pepper, and spices that give it a spicy kick.



This biryani is famous in the Malabar region of Kerala. It is often made with fragrant short-grain rice known as jeerakasala rice. The biryani is flavoured with spices and coconut.

This biryani from Ambur, Tamil Nadu, is simple and tasty. It uses marinated mutton/chicken and the dum technique to maximise rice and meat quality.



Thalassery, a town in Kerala, is known for its unique biryani preparation. It features a special kind called "Khyma" rice, smaller and thicker than traditional basmati rice.

This biryani originates from the coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka. It is made with basmati rice and fragrant spices and features prawns or fish.



Dindigul, a city in TN, is known for its spicy biryani. It often includes pieces of mutton or chicken and is characterized by its use of seeraga samba rice, a small, aromatic rice.