You Can Buy Iphone 15 Series On Blinkit With 10-Minute Delivery Option; Check Details

The iPhone 15 series went on sale on September 22. The official Mumbai and Delhi outlets of the tech firm saw a large influx of Apple devotees from all around India.



Blinkit, on the other hand, guarantees to deliver the iPhone in a matter of minutes for individuals who place a premium on speed and convenience. Due to a strategic alliance with Apple premium reseller Unicorn, Blinkit asserted on Twitter early in the morning that the business had already successfully delivered four gadgets to consumers.

The Blinkit platform offers a selection of colors and storage capacities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, customers might benefit from launch promotions. These include a cashback offer of up to Rs 5,000 on qualifying HDFC cards, a no-cost EMI, and a low-cost EMI.

Those who want to order the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus through Blinkit can simply open the app, search for their preferred model, select the desired variant, add it to their cart, and proceed to checkout. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sales have been delayed and so, the service is currently selling these two models.

The iPhone 15 with the base 128GB comes with a price of Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB will cost you Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro will be sold for Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is the most premium iPhone from Apple, is priced at Rs 1,59,900.