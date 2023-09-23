Lok Sabha Election 2024: Decision On BJP-JDS Seat Sharing After Dussehra

After the announcement, Amit Shah and Nadda welcomed the JDS party into the NDA through tweets. Kumaraswamy also expressed satisfaction with the alliance talks. The state BJP leader also tweeted and issued a statement welcoming the alliance. However, the allocation of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to each party is still pending and will be decided after the Dussehra festival next month.

Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

A significant announcement event is expected, with both parties planning to formally declare the alliance in a large gathering, possibly in Delhi or Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy stressed the importance of consulting senior leaders, including former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, before making an official announcement.

The allocation of constituencies will be decided after Dussehra, taking into account auspicious days and times. The discussions focused on the JDS party's entry into the NDA alliance, aiming to start a new political movement in Karnataka with mutual trust and cooperation.

Kumaraswamy expressed contentment with the alliance talks and emphasized the goal of winning all 28 constituencies in the state, regardless of seat distribution. It was proposed that the BJP should invite local leaders for discussions in Delhi, followed by dialogues with senior leaders from both parties, concluding with decisions after Dussehra. The alliance aims to be long-lasting and focused on the state's interests.

With the alliance established, the JDS party expressed interest in contesting five out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Tumkur, and Raichur. However, Kolar, Tumkur, and Raichur already have sitting BJP MPs. Sumalatha Ambarish, an independent MP from Mandya, has also announced support for the BJP. The allocation of constituencies will be an important aspect to watch as the alliance progresses.