PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath Speaks To Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

Asianet News Network gets exclusive access to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru where Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra held a detailed and insightful interview with ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It's a must-watch podcast interview

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.