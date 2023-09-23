Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out Exciting Updates On Groom's Royal And Regal Ensemble Outfits

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here are exciting updates on 'Chooda' ceremony of the bride-to-be

The big-fat traditional Punjabi wedding of lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is the next big Bollywood event. The Ishaqzaade diva is all set to tie the knot with the politician on September 24. Tomorrow, the actress and AAP Politician will tie the knot for life. The wedding will take place in Udaipur at The Leela Palace. Baraatis have already touched base. The wedding celebrations have already commenced with vibrant mehendi rasm that is taking place today. While there is a lot of secrecy around the wedding deets, here's something about the groom's outfit.

In an interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Pawan Sachdeva, uncle of groom Raghav Chadha and his stylist shared some insight into the groom's outfit. Pawan Sachdeva said that Raghav Chadha likes to be simple. He does not wear flamboyant or flashy outfits. Even for the wedding, he has opted for simple yet sophisticated looks. He added that Raghav Chadha likes to wear fitted clothes that suit his 'princely looks'. The groom's wedding outfits include tuxedos, sherwani, kurtas with jackets and more. Pawan Sachdeva has been quoted saying, "Keeping all that in mind and following the theme, we have made the attire. And the looks would be sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundi and kurtas, what he likes to wear."

Pawan Sachdeva also added that Raghav Chadha chooses his own outfits and that it is difficult to make anything for him. Therefore, he made multiple outfit options and let Raghav Chadha choose whatever he wanted to wear. He asserted that Raghav Chadha's outfits are simple, subtle and classy yet have the Punjabi wedding vibe.

