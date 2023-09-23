Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Message For Bride-To-Be Is Unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra share a great bond. They often cheer for each other on social media. Earlier this year, Priyanka flew to Delhi to attend Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in May. Priyanka, her brother Siddharth Chopra and their mother Madhu Chopra marked their presence at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti is gearing up for her big day and will tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur tomorrow. Reports on the Internet suggest that Priyanka might skip the wedding as she has prior commitments. Amidst all this, PeeCee has sent a special message for her 'little one' Parineeti and Raghav Chadha.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at singer Shubh's cancelled India Tour; claims 'Punjab Ka Yehi Haal Hai'

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of Parineeti chilling at a picturesque location. She is in a black one-shoulder top with multi-coloured pants and a beige hat, with a drink in her hand. Sharing the lovely picture, Priyanka sent love to her 'little one' ahead of her wedding. "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day, my little one. Always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88," wrote Priyanka.







This message from Priyanka Chopra comes amidst reports claiming that the Desi Girl might be missing Parineeti and Raghav's big day in Udaipur. As per Filmfare's exclusive report, Priyanka Chopra will not be attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding as she has prior work commitments. However, there is no confirmation yet, as other reports also suggest that she is likely to arrive with her daughter Malti in Delhi and reach Udaipur today.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan wishes his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry