Flipkart Sale 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Be Sold Under Rs 1 Lakh?

The advertisement indicates that the phone should cost less than Rs 1 lakh. According to some estimates, the smartphone may even be acquired for as little as Rs 92,000 with bank deals and other discounts. Since its release, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has never seen a price reduction this significant. The phone is a pretty nice fit for less than Rs 1 lakh.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung introduces a number of ground-breaking innovations and notable improvements in a variety of areas. Having a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a pixel-dense 3088 x 1440 resolution, a Dynamic AMOLED panel, and an amazing 120Hz screen refresh rate, this behemoth has impressive technical specs.



Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra smoothly combines compatibility for the S Pen, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.



A customized version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is housed within, along with a sizable combination of up to 12GB RAM and a roomy 1TB of internal storage. This smartphone is available in a variety of configurations, including an entry-level 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and a top-tier 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. Additionally, it has a Vapor Cooling Chamber and real-time Ray Tracing capabilities for improved performance.



On the software front, the device runs on Android 13, overlaid with Samsung's custom One UI 5.1 skin.

It has a large 5000mAh battery that will keep you going all day long and supports both wired and wireless fast charging out of the box.

With a 200-megapixel primary camera that was created in-house, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, and a flexible 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a photographic powerhouse.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's excellent specifications and features confirm Samsung's dedication to provide cutting-edge technology and an enhanced user experience to the smartphone market.

