Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Glance At Big B-Town Celebs And Politicians Who Are Part Of Guest List

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Check out exciting updates on groom's royal and regal ensemble outfits

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP politician Raghav Chadha in a lavish ceremony hosted in Udaipur. The pre-wedding rasms of the couple commenced on September 20, like the Ardaas and Mehendi, followed by a Sufi night in New Delhi. The grand affair in the Udaipur has begun today, with the couple finally getting hitched tomorrow.

It is being reported and said that most of the celebrations are set and slated to take place at the Leela Palace. The duo will likely exchange vows at the stunning Taj Lake. Many eminent faces from the entertainment and political world will attend the grand affair. Let us get a detailed and quick look at the big-fat traditional Punjabi wedding guest list of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

When it comes to politicians, it is being said and reported that the Chief Minister of Delhi-Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Punjab-Bhagwant Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will make an appearance at the wedding. Buzz also has it that celebrities with whom Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond, which includes Indian former Tennis legend Sania Mirza and prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, are likely to attend the occasion. Fashion maverick Manish Malhotra, who has reportedly designed the wedding ensembles of the bride and groom, will also pay a visit. Apart from this, Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are reportedly said to be on their wedding guest list.

ALSO READ: Where is Priyanka Chopra? Will PeeCee attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur? WATCH