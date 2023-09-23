Tandoori Chicken To Aloo Tikki: 7 Appetizers At Indian Weddings

As Ranghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra gets married, let's look at 7 yummy appetizers you must never miss at Indian weddings

Aloo tikki chaat features potato patties with creamy yoghurt, green and tamarind chutney, chopped green chillies and chaat masala.

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a flavorful mixture of yogurt and spices, skewered, and grilled or baked to perfection

These are small, hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of spiced yogurt, tamarind chutney, and sometimes potatoes and chickpeas

It uses spicy chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic, and garam masala grilled to perfection served with pickled onion rings, lemon

Mixture of crispy fried dough, potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and a variety of tangy and spicy chutneys makes a great Indian wedding appetizer

Chicken pieces are marinated in a spiced batter, typically made with gram flour and various spices, and deep-fried until crispy, unmissable at Indian weddings

Pani Puri is made and prepped with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices is a must appetizer in Indian weddings