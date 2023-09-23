Tandoori Chicken To Aloo Tikki: 7 Appetizers At Indian Weddings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Ranghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra gets married, let's look at 7 yummy appetizers you must never miss at Indian weddings
As Ranghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra gets married, let's look at 7 yummy appetizers you must never miss at Indian weddings
Aloo tikki chaat features potato patties with creamy yoghurt, green and tamarind chutney, chopped green chillies and chaat masala.
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a flavorful mixture of yogurt and spices, skewered, and grilled or baked to perfection
These are small, hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of spiced yogurt, tamarind chutney, and sometimes potatoes and chickpeas
It uses spicy chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic, and garam masala grilled to perfection served with pickled onion rings, lemon
Mixture of crispy fried dough, potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and a variety of tangy and spicy chutneys makes a great Indian wedding appetizer
Chicken pieces are marinated in a spiced batter, typically made with gram flour and various spices, and deep-fried until crispy, unmissable at Indian weddings
Pani Puri is made and prepped with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices is a must appetizer in Indian weddings
MENAFN23092023007385015968ID1107124964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.