James Ventry Publishes The Second Edition Of His Highly Anticipated Book“The Hypocrisy Of America”

Los Angeles, California Sep 22, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

There are a few authors who can depict the bare truth of the harsh reality through words and James Ventry is one of the top of them. This versatile author has come up with the second edition of his well-revered literary creation, 'The Hypocrisy of America'. He has done an incredible job in crafting this book that offers the scarier face behind America's beautiful ideals. Just like the title of the book suggests; it sheds light on America's sociopolitical situation, facts about the federal system, the judicial system as well as various other issues.

'The Hypocrisy of America' is written from a creative angle that offers an enjoyable blend of information and entertainment. While James helps to uncover the hypocrisy of America, he also covers many important aspects of the Black American struggles, the prison and military-industrial complexes, etc. which are the driving factors of the nation. The second edition of this latest book is surely going to win the hearts of American readers.

James Ventry is a talented author as well as a boxer and the co-founder of White Lion Studios. With his in-depth knowledge of American history and education, he is looking forward to unveiling more layers. Grab the latest book at to know more.