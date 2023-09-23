Fourteen Shahed Drones Destroyed In Ukraine's Sky Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 23, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs in Ukraine's sky.
“On the night of September 23, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation),” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram .
The drones were targeting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Read also: Operation Crab Trap : SOF speaks of strike on Russian Navy HQ during high-level meeting
The air defense forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 drones.
