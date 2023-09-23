Fourteen Shahed Drones Destroyed In Ukraine's Sky Last Night

“On the night of September 23, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation),” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

The drones were targeting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air defense forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 drones.