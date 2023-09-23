No Russian Missile Launchers In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, Russia has five ships on alert in the Black Sea. There are no missile launchers.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and one ship in the Mediterranean. There are no missile carriers.
Read also: Ukrainian aviation 17 times strikes Russian targets, including Black Sea Fleet HQ
As reported, the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk said that the Russian invaders are trying to hide warships behind civilian shipping, and large landing ships have been redeployed in the direction of Novorossiysk.
