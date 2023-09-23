Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 275,460

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to September 23, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 275,460 Russian military personnel, including 510 soldiers over the past day.
This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .
Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,655 (+11 over the past day) enemy tanks, 8,912 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 6,210 (+33) artillery systems, 789 (+4) MLRS, 530 (+2) air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,867 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,518 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 8,716 (+26) vehicles and fuel tanks, 912 special equipment units.
The data are being updated.
