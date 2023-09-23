Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 275,460

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,655 (+11 over the past day) enemy tanks, 8,912 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 6,210 (+33) artillery systems, 789 (+4) MLRS, 530 (+2) air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,867 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,518 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 8,716 (+26) vehicles and fuel tanks, 912 special equipment units.

The data are being updated.