Saturday, 23 September 2023 11:18 GMT

Decolonization: Quiet Revolution Conference Issues Final Statement (PHOTO)


9/23/2023 3:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The conference "Decolonization: The Quiet Revolution" held at the UN General Headquarters adopted a final statement, Trend reports.

The statement said:

"At the first event held in Baku on July 6, 2023, within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parties agreed on the establishment of the Baku Initiative Group and expressed their intention to continue cooperation in the fight against colonialism.

The participants of the conference "Decolonization: Quiet Revolution" congratulated the Baku Initiative Group on the official start of its activities and expressed their gratitude for the organization of the conference with the support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (in its capacity as Chair of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement)".

Will be updated













