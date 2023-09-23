Decolonization: Quiet Revolution Conference Issues Final Statement (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The conference
"Decolonization: The Quiet Revolution" held at the UN General
Headquarters adopted a final statement, Trend reports.
The statement said:
"At the first event held in Baku on July 6, 2023, within the
framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of
the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the parties agreed on the establishment of the Baku
Initiative Group and expressed their intention to continue
cooperation in the fight against colonialism.
The participants of the conference "Decolonization: Quiet
Revolution" congratulated the Baku Initiative Group on the official
start of its activities and expressed their gratitude for the
organization of the conference with the support of the Permanent
Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations (in its
capacity as Chair of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned
Movement)".
