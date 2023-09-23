1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law stipulating that motorists must obtain a diving license or face penalty.

1990 -- The Iraqi regime declares during its occupation of Kuwait withdrawing all Kuwaiti banknotes swapping each Kuwaiti dinar for an Iraqi dinar.

2002 -- Kuwait takes chairmanship of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the 2002-2003 mandate.

2005 -- The Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Gharib wins the Arab tournament, the first such victory at the Gulf level.

2020 -- The renewable energy program of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research wins a patent for its invention; measuring impact of dust and pollutants on solar cells.

2020 -- Kuwait Club wins the basketball league trophy for the sports season (2019-2020), beating Al-Qadsiya 17-88. (end) ag