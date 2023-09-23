PM Meets Chair Of African Union Commission

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Thursday with Chairperson of the African Union Commission H E Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting dealt with discussing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the African Union.

