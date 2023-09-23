Al Obaidli Named Director-General Of GCC Executive Bureau

Doha, Qatar: Their Excellencies the members of GCC Committees of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs have decided to appoint H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Obaidli as Director-General of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs in GCC States, which is based in Manama, Bahrain.

Al Obaidli is Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour. The decision was made during the meeting of the GCC Committees of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs, which is currently taking place in Muscat, Oman.