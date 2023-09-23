Al Khulaifi Meets UK Minister Of State For Middle East And South Asia

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Thursday with H E Lord of Wimbledon and Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmad.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing the bilateral strategic partnership between both countries and avenues for bilateral cooperation, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of joint interest.