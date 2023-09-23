Relatively Hot Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.23 (Petra) -Temperatures will rise on Saturday, recording higher than their seasonal average by about 4-6 degrees Celsius and the weather is relatively hot over hilltops and blazing in other regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report.
According to the JMD update, mercury on Sunday will drop and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide, and relatively hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
On Monday and Tuesday, the weather remains fair almost nationwide and relatively hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, temperatures in the Capital Amman will reach a high of 36 degree Celsius, sliding to 19C at night hours, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, dipping to 27C during the night.
