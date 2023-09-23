Personal Touch Skincare Introduces Melakey: Your Solution For Clear And Radiant Skin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, [22-Sep-2023] - Personal Touch Skincare, a trusted name in skincare products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Melakey - the ultimate solution for tackling hyperpigmentation and melasma.
Are you a busy millennial always on the go? Meet Melakey, your new skincare companion. It's designed to help you look your best despite your demanding schedule. Say goodbye to dark spots and skin dullness. Melakey contains essential ingredients like Tranexamic Acid and Azelaic Acid, both at 5%, to give you a clear and even skin tone.
How does it work? Tranexamic Acid blocks inflammation, while Azelaic Acid reduces redness and irritation. Together, they reduce the appearance of pigmentation. Melakey also contains 3% Glycolic Acid, which gently removes dead skin cells, revealing your fresh, youthful skin.
What makes Melakey truly special is TyrostatTM-09, sourced from the pristine Northern Canadian Prairies. It reduces excessive pigmentation and adds a healthy glow to your complexion.
But that's not all! Melakey is packed with other fantastic ingredients like KojicDipalmitate, Alpha-Arbutin, and Mulberry Fruit Extract. These ingredients protect your skin from UV damage, slow down melanin production, and prevent dark spots. To ensure these active ingredients work their best, we've included Niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3 that stops melanin from reaching the skin's surface. Together with antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E, Melakey protects your skin against damage from free radicals.
Melakey also includes Allantoin and Panthenol to make your skin feel comfortable and cared for. These ingredients calm your skin, preventing any redness or irritation. Plus, with our special penetration enhancers, these fantastic ingredients can get deep into your skin, ensuring you get the best results.
It's time to shine! Try Melakey Radiance Cream - it's more than just skincare; it's an essential part of your nightly routine. Let Melakey help you reveal your natural, radiant skin.
Company Background:
Personal Touch Skincare is your go-to destination for premium skincare products that won't break the bank. We believe in providing high-quality skincare inspired by Korean traditions. Our range includes milky cleansers, sunscreen lotions, moisturizers, and even hair growth serums, all crafted with care to give your skin the care it deserves.
For more info and to buy our products, visit our website at
Name: Personal Touch Skincare
Email:
Phone: 9289400002
Address: First Floor Plot No 2, 100 Ft Road, Kh No. 385 VillGhitorni, New Delhi, Delhi, 110030
