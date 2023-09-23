Saturday, 23 September 2023 09:47 GMT

OSCE Wishes To Further Strengthen Partner Relations With Turkmenistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) aims to strengthen long-term cooperation and deepen strategic partnerships with Turkmenistan, a source at the OSCE told Trend .

The organization stressed that it continues to actively support Turkmenistan in strengthening control over the border territories, developing regional ties, ensuring environmental protection and assistance in a number of other key areas.

At the same time, it was noted that some of the most innovative joint projects between Turkmenistan and the OSCE include the creation of a center of excellence in the field of cybersecurity, the economic empowerment of women, as well as initiatives in the development of 'smart cities'.

The OSCE stressed that it actively organizes and promotes educational programs and seminars in Turkmenistan covering a wide range of skills: from combating cybercrime and the use of digital evidence to 'green' energy diplomacy.

