OSCE Wishes To Further Strengthen Partner Relations With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) aims to
strengthen long-term cooperation and deepen strategic partnerships
with Turkmenistan, a source at the OSCE told Trend .
The organization stressed that it continues to actively support
Turkmenistan in strengthening control over the border territories,
developing regional ties, ensuring environmental protection and
assistance in a number of other key areas.
At the same time, it was noted that some of the most innovative
joint projects between Turkmenistan and the OSCE include the
creation of a center of excellence in the field of cybersecurity,
the economic empowerment of women, as well as initiatives in the
development of 'smart cities'.
The OSCE stressed that it actively organizes and promotes
educational programs and seminars in Turkmenistan covering a wide
range of skills: from combating cybercrime and the use of digital
evidence to 'green' energy diplomacy.
